GIRLSCHOOL - Wacken TV Shares Entire Wacken Open Air 2011 Show

UK-based rock legends Girlschool - regarded as one of the very first successful all female hard rock and metal bands - are featured in the latest upload from Wacken TV. The clip below features the band's Wacken Open Air 2011performance.

The setlist was as follows:

"Demolition Boys"

"C’mon Let’s Go"

"Not For Sale"

"Hit And Run"

"I Spy"

"Never Say Never"

"Everything’s The Same"

"Screaming Blue Murder"

"Future Flash"

"Yeah Right"

"Race With The Devil"

"Emergency"

"Take It All Away"

Girlschool formed in the new wave of British heavy metal scene in 1978. Frequently associated with contemporaries Motörhead, they are the longest-running all-female rock band, still active after more than 40 years.