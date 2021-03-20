GIZMACHI Shares Lyric Video For Title Track From New Album Omega Kaleid

New York-based progressive modern metal quartet Gizmachi has revealed a new lyric video for the title track of their new album, Omega Kaleid, which was released last Friday.

“‘Omega Kaleid’ is the epic ending song,” says guitarist Mike Laurino. “I remember early on when the song was just completed, we pretty much agreed it would be the finale to the album. From the ending harmony guitars paired with the vocals, this solidified the closing of the album.”

Bassist Kris Gilmore adds, “‘Omega Kaleid’ is a journey that takes you down many emotional avenues. In the end it makes me tear up, has me looking like Gary Busey, on a bad day, but leaves me wanting more.”

Omega Kaleid is the long-awaited follow-up to Gizmachi’s 2005 debut, The Imbuing, which was released via Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s Big Orange Clown label. Produced and engineered by guitarist Jay Hannon and mixed by Mark Lewis (Devildriver, White Chapel, The Black Dahlia Murder), Omega Kaleid showcases the group’s signature sound - a mixture of brutally melodic vocals, odd time signatures and epic guitar solos.

Gizmachi’s whopping 16 year hiatus was unintentional, as the band initially took a break to allow drummer Jimmie Hatcher to heal from a painful wrist condition, but was then faced with a myriad of setbacks. Finally, after scheduling conflicts resulted in a lineup change, Gizmachi called on Soilwork vocalist Bjorn Strid, who happily accepted the band’s invitation to help them complete the record.

Omega Kaleid tracklisting:

"Winter"

"Paradox"

"Broken Ends"

"Turned To Dust"

"Sky"

"Inner Visions"

"Shattered Dream"

"Look What I’ve Become"

"Trick My Soul"

"New Day (Everything To Lose)"

"Omega Kaleid"

"Broken Ends":

"Look What I’ve Become":

Lineup:

Jay Hannon - guitars

Mike Laurino - guitars/Vocals

Kris Gilmore - bass

Jimmie Hatcher - drums

Björn Strid - vocals