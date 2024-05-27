GLENN DANZIG, Artist SIMON BISLEY Announce New Verotik Title Hellmask #1, Available In August

Glenn Danzig and artist Simon Bisley are back with a new Verotik title, Hellmask, launching in August 2024, reports Bleeding Cool.

Here is the solicitation for Hellmask #1: Fresh from Hellmask's first appearance in the Verotik 30th Anniversary Comic, Danzig & Bisley's Hellmask gets his own book! Their first Sword & Sorcery character since the incredible Death Dealer #1, Hellmask cuts a bloody path of carnage and brutality through the kingdom's enemies. Sweet painted cover by Simon 'Biz' Bisley!

Bleeding Cool adds: Verotik was intended to be a "Vertigo erotic" style line, mature readers comics with plenty of sex and nudity, and saw the likes of Frank Frazetta, Grant Morrison, Simon Bisley, Jae Lee, Tim Vigil, Liam Sharp, Martin Emond, Drew Posada, Jason Pearson, Shelby Robertson, Hart D. Fisher, Joe Chiodo, Eric Burnham, Ted Naifeh and Duke Mighten offer their work.

The company's two longest-running comics were Verotika, which ran for 15 issues, and two volumes of Satanika, which reached 13 issues between them. Verotik was one of the first companies to publish adult-only black bagged variant covers. They also reprinted select Golden Age comics and were the first English-language publisher to translate and publish Go Nagai's Devilman.

Read more at BleedingCool.com.

Hellmask #1 will be released on August 21. Further details to follow.