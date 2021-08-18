GLENN DANZIG's Death Rider In The House Of Vampires Film To Receive Los Angeles Theatrical Premiere Tonight

The Los Angeles theatrical premiere of Glenn Danzig's second feature film, the vampire spaghetti-western Death Rider In The House Of Vampires, will take place at the historic Regency Bruin Theater, located at 948 Broxton Avenue in Westwood, tonight (Wednesday, August 18) at 7:30 PM.

A special Q&A with Glenn Danzig and key cast will be conducted immediately following the conclusion of the film. As a bonus, each ticketed customer will receive a complimentary, limited edition movie poster. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Get tickets here.

Earlier this year, Danzig talked to Kory Grow of Rolling Stone, about his new "gorefest", stating, "t’s an homage to classic vampire movies and, of course, classic Italian spaghetti Westerns. I just mixed the two genres. I didn’t think anyone would have done it before. Basically [the character] Death Rider travels to the vampire sanctuary out in the middle of the desert, and then it all goes crazy after that."

Not only does Glenn Danzig portray the character Bad Bathory in Death Rider In The House Of Vampires, he wrote and directed the film, provided the musical soundtrack, and served as one of the movie's executive producers, in addition to working on the cinematography and editing.

Death Rider In The House Of Vampires will open across the US at select theaters on August 27.

Film cast:

Devon Sawa - Death Rider

Danny Trejo - Bela Latigo

Julian Sands - Count Holiday

Kim Director - Carmilla Joe

Kansas Bowling – Rider's Dead Sister

Victor DiMattia - Kid Vlad

Glenn Danzig - Bad Bathory

Ashley Wisdom - Mina Belle

Yulia Klass - Mircarla Mae