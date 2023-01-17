GLENN DANZIG To Perform Special "Danzig Sings Elvis" Show In Hollywood Next Month

Glenn Danzig will be performing a special "Danzig Sings Elvis" show, on February 10 at the historic Montalban Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

Says Danzig: "Tickets are limited, so please, get your tix early if you plan to attend one of these special performances!!! Tickets go on sale this Friday, here is a link for the Montalban show."

Get your tickets here.

Danzig Sings Elvis was released on CD and vinyl in April 2020 via Evilive / Cleopatra Records.

Tracklisting:

"Is It So Strange"

"One Night"

"Lonely Blue Boy"

"First In Line"

"Baby Let’s Play House"

"Love Me"

"Pocket Full Of Rainbows"

"Fever"

"When It Rains It Really Pours"

"Always On My Mind"

"Loving Arms"

"Like A Baby"

"Girl Of My Best Friend"

"Young And Beautiful"