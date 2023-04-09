GLENN DANZIG To Perform Special "Danzig Sings Elvis" Show In Las Vegas Next Month

Glenn Danzig will be performing a special "Danzig Sings Elvis" show, on Friday, May 12 at the Famous Tropicana in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets go on sale this Monday, April 10 via Ticketmaster. There will be limited seating, so act quickly.

Danzig Sings Elvis was released on CD and vinyl in April 2020 via Evilive / Cleopatra Records.

Tracklisting:

"Is It So Strange"

"One Night"

"Lonely Blue Boy"

"First In Line"

"Baby Let’s Play House"

"Love Me"

"Pocket Full Of Rainbows"

"Fever"

"When It Rains It Really Pours"

"Always On My Mind"

"Loving Arms"

"Like A Baby"

"Girl Of My Best Friend"

"Young And Beautiful"