GLENN DANZIG To Sign Autographs At Hollywood Comic Shop

Glenn Danzig will be doing a rare in-store signing at Golden Apple Comics on Melrose Ave. in Hollywood, California to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of his Verotik Comics line this Friday, December 29 from 5pm - 7pm. A limited Simon Bisley "Virgin Variant" will be available at this event only. Don't miss it.

Autographs will be limited to one per person, and Glenn will only sign Verotik comic books purchased at the event. No photos are allowed.