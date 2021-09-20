GLENN HUGHES And DOUG ALDRICH From THE DEAD DAISIES To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

This week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guests, Glenn Hughes and Doug Aldrich from The Dead Daisies. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV on Friday, September 24th at 12 pm EST.

Prior to joining forces in The Dead Daisies, Glenn Hughes played in Trapeze, Deep Purple, and Black Sabbath; Doug Aldrich played in Dio, Whitesnake, and Revolution Saints.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

The Dead Daisies are continuing to put the proverbial pedal to the metal with the band really energized about the upcoming UK tour, their first since 2018. Adding to the buzz around these dates, is the release of their seventh single, “Saving Grace” (Radio Edit), from their chart-topping album, Holy Ground.

When recording “Saving Grace" this track became an absolute band favourite. It truly brings together the best parts of what defines The Dead Daisies…to rock even harder.

“I’m excited about 'Saving Grace' more than any other track, the band sounds so tight… Getting back to the UK will be a dream for us after such a long break! Come and say hi ... can't wait to rock out with all of you!” - Doug Aldrich

The Dead Daisies, featuring lead guitarist Doug Aldrich, the “Voice of Rock '' himself, Glenn Hughes, the monstrous beats of drummer Tommy Clufetos and stalwart guitarist David Lowy are simply not stopping: the fearsome four will pack their bags and wing their way to the UK in late October.

Tour dates, with special guests The Quireboys (all dates but Cardiff) and Gun (Cardiff only):

October

30 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, England

31 - O2 Academy - Liverpool, England

November

3 - O2 Academy - Bristol, England

4 - O2 Academy - Oxford, England

6 - The Waterfron - Norwich, England

7 - Rock City - Nottingham, England

10 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, England

11 - Tramshed - Cardiff, Wales

Get tickets here. Find The Dead Daisies' complete tour itinerary at this location.