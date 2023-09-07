GLENN HUGHES And ROBIN GEORGE - Long Lost 1989 Collaboration To Arrive On CD In November

Cherry Red Records has set November 24 for the release of Overcome, the long lost collaboration by Glenn Hughes and Robin George, originally recorded in 1989.

Description: A chance meeting between Glenn Hughes and Robin George eventually resulted in an invitation for Glenn to sing backing vocals for Robin and Sean Harris’ Notorious album, which lead to a full collaboration between Robin and Glenn. The album started life as a solo Robin George record and developed into Overcome, complete with four songs co-written by the pair; "Number One", "Sweet Revenge", "Don’t Come Crying", and the title track.

Such was the faith and strength in the new recordings, that a major label deal was struck but fell through, leaving these recordings to languish in the vaults. Glenn is on fine form on the album, and among the 13 tracks of melodic, and occasionally funky, hard rock, one special treat is the track "Haunted", essentially recorded by a reformed Trapeze, featuring Dave Holland, Mel Galley and Terry Rowley.

Glenn Hughes has quite rightly been hailed “The Voice Of Rock”, and for good reason. With a career that kicked off with Mel Galley and Dave Holland in Trapeze in 1970, followed by Deep Purple between 1973 and 1976, Glenn would also form Hughes / Thrall, join Black Sabbath, enjoy a successful solo career, collaborate with artists as varied as Gary Moore, Joe Lynn Turner and the KLF, founding Black Country Communion and California Breed, and fronting The Dead Daisies.

Over the years, Robin George has collaborated with many musical legends, from Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, Thin Lizzy’s Philip Lynott, Uriah Heep’s David Byron, UFO’s Pete Way, John Wetton & Asia, Daniel Boone, Raymond Froggatt and the Quireboys’ Spike.As a native of Wolverhampton, it’s no surprise that a musician of Robin George’s caliber would cross paths with local heroes Trapeze.

Tracklisting:

"Flying"

"Overcome"

"I Want"

"Haunted" (featuring Trapeze’s Dave Holland, Mel Galley & Terry Rowley)

"Number One"

"Sweet Revenge"

"The American Way"

"Machine"

"Steal My Heart"

"Things Have Gotta Change"

"Don’t Come Crying"

"Loving You"

"War Dance"

Pre-order here.