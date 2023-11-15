GLENN HUGHES And TRACII GUNS Collaborate On New Single "O Holy Night"; Audio Streaming

Since the release of the first single from a pair of Christmas themed metal records, a killer version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” featuring Tim “Ripper” Owens, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal and David Ellefson, word has begun to spread far and wide, glad tidings of a bountiful harvest of heavy metal interpretations of Holiday favorites coming to CD and vinyl. Now comes the release of another majestic single, from the second of the two compilations, A Very Metal Christmas II, a divinely-inspired collaboration between two legendary metal figures.

Traditional Christmas songs can be fun and catchy, often sentimental and maudlin, but rarely are they epic. Enter “O Holy Night”. This 19th century composition tests the vocal range of even the most seasoned of seasonal singers. That’s why when choosing the singer for this particular track, there was one clear choice, the widely revered “Voice Of Rock” himself, Glenn Hughes. Hughes belts out an absolutely breathtaking version of this sacred favorite, and he is ably supported by the king of Los Angeles six-string slingers, Tracii Guns, who matches Hughes’s vocal pyrotechnics with some virtuoso playing of his own!

A Very Metal Christmas and A Very Metal Christmas II feature brand new recordings from an incredible array of supremely talented metal artists including Rainbow's Graham Bonnet, Megadeth's Chris Poland, King's X's Ty Tabor, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, Bulletboys' Marq Torien, UFO's Vinnie Moore, King Kobra's Paul Shortino, Deep Purple's Glenn Hughes, George Lynch, Marty Friedman, Great White's Jack Russell, Vixen's Janet Gardner, Angel's Frank DiMino and many more! Grab your copy today and grab another to give as a gift to the metal fan in your life!

A Very Metal Christmas tracklisting:

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" - Tim "Ripper" Owens, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, David Ellefson

"Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" - Cherie Currie, Tracii Guns

"Feliz Navidad" - Stephen Pearcy, Vinnie Moore

"Carol Of The Bells" - Chris Poland

"Last Christmas" - Graham Bonnet, Mick Box

"Please Come Home For Christmas" - Carmine Appice, Ty Tabor, Paul Shortino, Phil Soussan

"White Christmas" - Bulletboys

"Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/2"4 - George Lynch

"Merry Xmas Everybody" - Kim McAuliffe & Cliff Evans

"Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" - Paul Dianno

"Happy Holiday" - Enuff Z'nuff

"Little Saint Nick" - L.A. Guns

"Donner & Blitzen" (Achim Koehler Mix) - Thor

A Very Metal Christmas II tracklisting:

"O Holy Night" - Glenn Hughes

"Blue Christmas" - Jack Russell, Chris Holmes

"Winter Wonderland" - Fast Eddie Clarke, Steve Overland

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" - Janet Gardner

"Another Rock And Roll Christmas" - Paul Dianno, Paul Samson

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" - Marty Friedman

"It's A Wonderful Life" - George Lynch & Jeff Pilson

"Father Christmas" - Pretty Boy Floyd

"Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" - Gilby Clarke

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" - Helix

"Run, Rudolph Run" - Faster Pussycat

"Silent Night" - Frank DiMino, Tracii Guns

"What Child Is This?" - Glen Drover