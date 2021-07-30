GLENN HUGHES, ANN WILSON, JOHN WETTON, MOLLY HATCHET And More Cover THE BEATLES On New Collection

While the world waits for Academy Award-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson’s highly anticipated documentary on The Beatles, the return of Beatlemania is getting kick started with a brand new collection of Beatle cover tunes recorded by an incredible host of rock, pop and folk icons and superstars.

Legends Play The Beatles showcases the extraordinary influence the Fab Four had across a broadly diverse array of artists from ‘60s folk icon Judy Collins to former Deep Purple vocalist Glenn Hughes to ‘80s sensation Howard Jones. Each of these artists bring their unique talents to bear on such timeless Beatles’ classics as “Here Comes The Sun,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Let It Be,” “Across The Universe,” “Tomorrow Never Knows” and many more.

Legends Play The Beatles is available both on CD in a fantastic looking digipak, and on limited-edition coloured vinyl in your choice of either yellow of blue. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Here Comes The Sun" - Richard Page & Steve Morse

"Across The Universe" - Ann Wilson

"Penny Lane" - John Wetton

"Back In The USSR" - Molly Hatchet

"Norwegian Wood" - Andrew Gold

"The Long And Winding Road" - Air Supply

"Tomorrow Never Knows" - Electric Moon

"Rain" - Sugar Candy Mountain

"Eleanor Rigby" - Jack Bruce

"And I Love Her" - Howard Jones

"Yesterday" - Judy Collins

"Let It Be" - Glenn Hughes