GLENN HUGHES Announces Classic DEEP PURPLE Live U.S. Dates For August / September

Glenn Hughes has announced an August / September U.S. tour performing classic Deep Purple.

Hughes says, “Touring in the USA 🇺🇸 is a priority for me, & happy to announce the show's upcoming in August & September.

“This will be the last tour stateside, with this setlist of Purple Classics.

“I will return in 2025 with a retrospective show and new songs to be performed live. Music is the Healer 🧡”

Find ticket information here.

Dates:

August

30 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House Concert Hall

September

1 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

4 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown

6 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

7 – San Antonio, TX – Rolling Oaks Event Center

11 – Vineland, NJ – The Landis Theater

13 – Dunellen, NJ – Dunellen Theater

14 – Hudson Falls, NY – The Strand Theatre Hudson Falls

16 – Lakewood, OH – The Winchester

17 – McHenry, IL – The Vixen

19 – Edwardsville, IL – The Wildey Theatre

20 – Edwardsville, IL – The Wildey Theatre

22 – Sedalia, MS – Mozark Fest

24 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

27 – Montclair, CA – The Canyon

28 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon Club & Special Events Center