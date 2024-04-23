GLENN HUGHES Announces Classic DEEP PURPLE Live U.S. Dates For August / September
April 23, 2024, 45 minutes ago
Glenn Hughes has announced an August / September U.S. tour performing classic Deep Purple.
Hughes says, “Touring in the USA 🇺🇸 is a priority for me, & happy to announce the show's upcoming in August & September.
“This will be the last tour stateside, with this setlist of Purple Classics.
“I will return in 2025 with a retrospective show and new songs to be performed live. Music is the Healer 🧡”
Find ticket information here.
Dates:
August
30 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House Concert Hall
September
1 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
4 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown
6 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
7 – San Antonio, TX – Rolling Oaks Event Center
11 – Vineland, NJ – The Landis Theater
13 – Dunellen, NJ – Dunellen Theater
14 – Hudson Falls, NY – The Strand Theatre Hudson Falls
16 – Lakewood, OH – The Winchester
17 – McHenry, IL – The Vixen
19 – Edwardsville, IL – The Wildey Theatre
20 – Edwardsville, IL – The Wildey Theatre
22 – Sedalia, MS – Mozark Fest
24 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
27 – Montclair, CA – The Canyon
28 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon Club & Special Events Center