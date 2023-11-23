GLENN HUGHES Celebrates 23rd Wedding Anniversary And 26 Years Of Continued Sobriety

Congratulations to rock legend Glenn Hughes (Trapeze, Deep Purple, The Dead Daisies), who is not only celebrating his wedding anniversary, but also the fact that he's been sober now for 26 years.

Glenn took to social media earlier today to share the following message: "Happy 23rd wedding Anniversary to the love of my life @gabihughes7 💜 I can’t imagine walking this earth, without you by my side. We met on a blind date in Santa Monica, & we had the most amazing fun evening. My smart, beautiful, funny girl, I love you 💜

"I’m also celebrating 26 years today of continued sobriety. I am one of the lucky ones in all aspects of life, living a life in this precious moment. Happy thanksgiving, everyone." #loveoneanother 💜

