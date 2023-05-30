GLENN HUGHES Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of DEEP PURPLE's Burn Album In Avilés, Spain; High Quality Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On May 14, rock legend Glenn HUghes performed at Teatro Palacio Valdés in Avilés, Spain. The show was a stop on his tour celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Deep Purple's Burn album.

"Stormbringer"

"Might Just Take Your Life"

"Sail Away"

"You Fool No One"

"Mistreated"

"Gettin' Tighter"

"This Time Around"

"You Keep On Moving"

Encore:

"Highway Star"

"Burn"

Hughes and guitar maestro Yngwie Malmsteen are teaming up for a US summer tour, running from August 16th to September 23rd. Malmsteen will be performing a Greatest Hits set, Hughes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Deep Purple's Burn album.

Dates are as follows:

August

16 - Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ *

18 - Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY

19 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

22 - The Palladium Times Square - New York, NY

23 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

25 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

26 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, MI

29 - Sundown At Granada - Dallas, TX *

30 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

September

1 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

2 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX

4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ

6 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

8 - Saban Theater - Beverly Hills, CA

9 - Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA

11 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

13 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

15 - Emerald Theater - Mt. Clemens, MI

19 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

23 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL

* no Yngwie Malmsteen