GLENN HUGHES Completes Writing Process For New Solo Album, Announces October Tour Of Australia

Legendary vocalist / bassist Glenn Hughes (Trapeze, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Black Country Communion, The Dead Daisies) will enter the studio in June to record the currently untitled follow-up to his 2016 solo album, Resonate.

In an update, Hughes reveals, "Just finished writing new music for my solo album. Gab went to Minneapolis last week, so it gave me the opportunity to spend time alone recording. Be in the studio in Copenhagen in June. Be well, & Stay Free, & l look forward to seeing you on tour soon." 💜

Meanwhile, Glenn has announced October 2024 shows in Australia. "Glenn Hughes - Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Deep Purple Burn" will see Glenn perform Deep Purple's legendary rock album along with Deep Purple MKIII and MKIV songs.

Glenn comments: "Exciting news... really happy to announce my return to Australia in October. Can't wait to be with you again."

- Earlybird tickets on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 AM, AEDT here.

- General public tickets on sale Tuesday, April 9 at 10 AM, AEDT

- Limited VIP Meet & Greet available * (PayPal, Pay By Four & Afterpay accepted)

* Limited VIP Meet & Greet includes:

- Early access to the show and merch stand

- Get a photo on your phone/device with Glenn

- Australian tour poster to get signed by Glenn

- Exclusive VIP lanyard/laminate

- Bring along 3 personal items to get signed

- VIP ticket includes entry to the show.

For more artist information, visit here.

Australian dates:

October

5 - Canberra, Australia - The Baso

6 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo

10 - Sydney, Australia - Factory Theatre

12 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton

13 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

Find Glenn Hughes' complete tour itinerary here.