GLENN HUGHES Confirms He Was Invited To Join VAN HALEN In The '80s - "It Would Have Been Interesting..."

On August 3rd, Glenn Hughes guested on The Classic Rock Podcast to discuss the 50th Anniversary of Deep Purple's classic Burn album. During the chat, he revealed that he was approached to join Van Halen following the departure of frontman David Lee Roth in 1985.

Hughes: "Eddie was newly sober at that time, and we spoke about it. I had no idea. Eddie had been a friend of mine from the beginning. Would it have worked? I'm not sure. Unless I was completely sober - and I've been sober now for 24 years - yeah, it would have been interesting, wouldn't it? /(laughs)."

Hughes and guitar maestro Yngwie Malmsteen are teaming up for a US summer tour, running from August 16th to September 23rd. Malmsteen will be performing a Greatest Hits set, Hughes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Deep Purple's Burn album.

Dates are as follows:

August

16 - Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ *

18 - Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY

19 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

22 - The Palladium Times Square - New York, NY

23 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

25 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

26 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, MI

29 - Sundown At Granada - Dallas, TX *

30 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

September

1 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

2 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX

4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ

6 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

8 - Saban Theater - Beverly Hills, CA

9 - Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA

11 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

13 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

15 - Emerald Theater - Mt. Clemens, MI

19 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

23 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL

* no Yngwie Malmsteen