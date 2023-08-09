GLENN HUGHES Elaborates On Being Invited To Join VAN HALEN – “They Were Thinking Of Me Prior To Asking SAMMY”

Glenn Hughes appeared SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk and was asked about his recent revelation that Eddie Van Halen nearly asked him to join Van Halen in the ‘80s following David Lee Roth’s departure.

"So the story is I was at Eddie's house in the early '90s. And if I may say so, Eddie was newly sober at that point. And we had a conversation about stuff from the '80s. Eddie's manager, Noel Monk, was my tour manager in Trapeze back in the early '70s. So Eddie said they were thinking about me prior to asking Sammy [Hagar] to come in. But the thing that stopped it was I wasn't the man I am today in the mid-'80s, as you know; we all know that now. So he thought maybe it would have been a good idea, but would Glenn be the right guy? Was he steady to do that? And they got Sammy in. So we'll never know. But it was an honor for Eddie to think that, you know, he would invite me to at least come down and have a sing. So, yeah, it would have been very, very interesting. But Eddie was very close, and I miss him dearly."

Hughes and guitar maestro Yngwie Malmsteen are teaming up for a US summer tour, running from August 16th to September 23rd. Malmsteen will be performing a Greatest Hits set, Hughes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Deep Purple's Burn album.

Dates are as follows:

August

16 - Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ *

18 - Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY

19 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

22 - The Palladium Times Square - New York, NY

23 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

25 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

26 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, MI

29 - Sundown At Granada - Dallas, TX *

30 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

September

1 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

2 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX

4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ

6 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

8 - Saban Theater - Beverly Hills, CA

9 - Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA

11 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

13 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

15 - Emerald Theater - Mt. Clemens, MI

19 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

23 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL

* no Yngwie Malmsteen