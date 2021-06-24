GLENN HUGHES Makes Live Debut With THE DEAD DAISIES; Video

Glenn Hughes made his live debut with The Dead Daisies last night (Wednesday, June 23) in Florida. Fan-filmed video from the show can be seen below:

The Dead Daisies have announced dates for their "Like No Other" US tour, set to launch in Rockford, IL in September.

The tour will kick off in style with a combination of theatre and synonymous rock venues across the US, delivering an essential dose of undiluted rock with the voice of rock Glenn Hughes, the dueling guitars of Doug Aldrich and David Lowy and the monstrous beats of Tommy Clufetos.

Says the band: "Can’t wait to see all our fans and anyone else who loves their ROCK when we play songs from the new album along with your favourites!"

Tour dates:

September

10 - Apollo Theatre - Rockford, IL

11 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

13 - Pieres - Fort Wayne, IN

14 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

17 - Showplace Theater - Buffalo, NY

18 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

20 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

22 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

24 - Culture Room - Ft Lauderdale, FL

25 - Janus Landing - St Petersburg, FL

27 - Pops - Sauget, IL

29 - Granada Theatre - Dallas, TX

30 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

October

2 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

3 - Come Take It Live - Austin, TX

5 - The Marquee Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

7 - The Ramona Main Stage - San Diego, CA

9 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

10 - Goldfield Placer - Sacramento, CA

12 - Alberta Rose Theatre - Portland, OR

15 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

Disclaimer: These shows are all subject to individual cities and venues coronavirus rules, regulations and restrictions and are therefore subject to change.