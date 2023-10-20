GLENN HUGHES Performs Classic DEEP PURPLE - European Dates Confirmed For 2024
October 20, 2023, 26 minutes ago
Glenn Hughes, the former bassist, and singer of Deep Purple, known to millions as the 'Voice of Rock', Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and the frontman for rock super group, Black Country Communion, has announced that he will be performing Deep Purple only material with his "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live - Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of Burn" throughout Europe in April and May 2024.
Hughes previously announced US dates for the tour (featuring support from Enuff Z’nuff and Bad Marriage), and you can see all confirmed dates listed below.
The tour promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK-III and MK-IV incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups.
Dates:
February
2 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House
5 - Denver, CO - Wild Goose
7 - Edwardsville, IL - Widley Theater
9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
10 - St. Charles, IL - Aracada Theater
13 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater
14 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
16 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
17 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak
19 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
21 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
23 - W. Palm Beach, FL - Culture Room
24 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Roadhouse
27 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch
March
2-7 - Miami, FL - Monsters Of Rock Cruise
April
5-10 - Miami, FL - On The Blue Cruise
17 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany
19 - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany
20 - Hyde Park - Osnabrück, Germany
24 - Progresia - Warsaw, Poland
25 - Club Studio - Krakow, Poland
27 - Colloseum - Košice, Slovakia
30 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
May
5 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany
7 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
9 - Eventhall Airport - Regensburg, Germany
12 - Capitol - Mannheim, Germany
13 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany
17 - Openluchttheater - Valkenburg, Netherlands
27 - Joy Station - Sofia, Bulbaria
As well as Glenn on lead vocals and bass guitar, the touring band also features Søren Anderson (guitar), Bob Fridzema (keyboards) and Ash Sheehan (drums).