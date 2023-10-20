GLENN HUGHES Performs Classic DEEP PURPLE - European Dates Confirmed For 2024

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist, and singer of Deep Purple, known to millions as the 'Voice of Rock', Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and the frontman for rock super group, Black Country Communion, has announced that he will be performing Deep Purple only material with his "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live - Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of Burn" throughout Europe in April and May 2024.

Hughes previously announced US dates for the tour (featuring support from Enuff Z’nuff and Bad Marriage), and you can see all confirmed dates listed below.

The tour promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK-III and MK-IV incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups.

Dates:

February

2 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House

5 - Denver, CO - Wild Goose

7 - Edwardsville, IL - Widley Theater

9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

10 - St. Charles, IL - Aracada Theater

13 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater

14 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

16 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

17 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

19 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

21 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

23 - W. Palm Beach, FL - Culture Room

24 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Roadhouse

27 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

March

2-7 - Miami, FL - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

April

5-10 - Miami, FL - On The Blue Cruise

17 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

19 - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany

20 - Hyde Park - Osnabrück, Germany

24 - Progresia - Warsaw, Poland

25 - Club Studio - Krakow, Poland

27 - Colloseum - Košice, Slovakia

30 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

May

5 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany

7 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Eventhall Airport - Regensburg, Germany

12 - Capitol - Mannheim, Germany

13 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

17 - Openluchttheater - Valkenburg, Netherlands

27 - Joy Station - Sofia, Bulbaria

As well as Glenn on lead vocals and bass guitar, the touring band also features Søren Anderson (guitar), Bob Fridzema (keyboards) and Ash Sheehan (drums).