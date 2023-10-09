GLENN HUGHES Performs Classic DEEP PURPLE Live Tour Coming To The U.S. In February 2024

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist, and singer of Deep Purple, known to millions as the 'Voice of Rock', Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and the front man for rock super group Black Country Communion, has announced that he will be performing Deep Purple only material with his Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live nationwide USA tour beginning in February 2024. Find tickets at bnds.us.

Enuff Z’nuff and Bad Marriage open the show.

The tour promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK-III and MK-IV incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups.

Glenn comments:

“Hi everyone, 2024 will be the year that I concentrate on North America 🇺🇸 & I'm announcing my Headline tour for February ⚡️ Let's turn up the 🔥 on this Winter Run. Can't wait to be with you 💜”

Dates:

February

2 – W. Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go

3 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House

5 – Denver, CO – Wild Goose

7 – Edwardsville, IL – Widley Theater

9 – Westland, MI – Token Lounge

10 – St. Charles, IL – Aracada Theater

13 – Hobart, IN – Hobart Art Theater

14 – Harrison, OH – Blue Note

16 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

17 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penns Peak

19 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

21 – Savannah, GA – Victory North

23 – W. Palm Beach, FL – Culture Room

24 – Clearwater, FL – OCC Roadhouse

27 – Ft. Myers, FL – The Ranch

March

2-7 – Miami, FL – Monsters Of Rock Cruise

April

5-10 – Miami, FL – On The Blue Cruise