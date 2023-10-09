GLENN HUGHES Performs Classic DEEP PURPLE Live Tour Coming To The U.S. In February 2024
Glenn Hughes, the former bassist, and singer of Deep Purple, known to millions as the 'Voice of Rock', Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and the front man for rock super group Black Country Communion, has announced that he will be performing Deep Purple only material with his Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live nationwide USA tour beginning in February 2024. Find tickets at bnds.us.
Enuff Z’nuff and Bad Marriage open the show.
The tour promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK-III and MK-IV incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups.
Glenn comments:
“Hi everyone, 2024 will be the year that I concentrate on North America 🇺🇸 & I'm announcing my Headline tour for February ⚡️ Let's turn up the 🔥 on this Winter Run. Can't wait to be with you 💜”
Dates:
February
2 – W. Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go
3 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House
5 – Denver, CO – Wild Goose
7 – Edwardsville, IL – Widley Theater
9 – Westland, MI – Token Lounge
10 – St. Charles, IL – Aracada Theater
13 – Hobart, IN – Hobart Art Theater
14 – Harrison, OH – Blue Note
16 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall
17 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penns Peak
19 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater
21 – Savannah, GA – Victory North
23 – W. Palm Beach, FL – Culture Room
24 – Clearwater, FL – OCC Roadhouse
27 – Ft. Myers, FL – The Ranch
March
2-7 – Miami, FL – Monsters Of Rock Cruise
April
5-10 – Miami, FL – On The Blue Cruise