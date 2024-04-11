GLENN HUGHES Performs DEEP PURPLE Classics On "On The Blue Cruise 2024"; 4K Video Streaming

Sonic Perspectives has released fan-filmed video of Glenn Hughes's live performance during the On The Blue Cruise 2024, on April 8. Three renditions of Deep Purple's classics are included here, the show opener "Burn", "Might Just Take Your Life", and the closer "Stormbringer".

Hughes will enter the studio in June to record the currently untitled follow-up to his 2016 solo album, Resonate.

In an update, Hughes reveals, "Just finished writing new music for my solo album. Gab went to Minneapolis last week, so it gave me the opportunity to spend time alone recording. Be in the studio in Copenhagen in June. Be well, & Stay Free, & l look forward to seeing you on tour soon." 💜

Meanwhile, Glenn has announced October 2024 shows in Australia. "Glenn Hughes - Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Deep Purple Burn" will see Glenn perform Deep Purple's legendary rock album along with Deep Purple MKIII and MKIV songs.

Glenn comments: "Exciting news... really happy to announce my return to Australia in October. Can't wait to be with you again."

Australian dates:

October

5 - Canberra, Australia - The Baso

6 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo

10 - Sydney, Australia - Factory Theatre

12 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton

13 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

