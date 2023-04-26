GLENN HUGHES To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of DEEP PURPLE's Burn Album With Latin American Tour In November
April 26, 2023, an hour ago
Glenn Hughes, the former bassist and singer of Deep Purple, has announced November tour dates in Latin America, that begin in Brazil followed by shows in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica and concluding in Mexico.
The dates will see Glenn perform Deep Purple's legendary album, Burn, and will also include Deep Purple MKIII and MKIV songs.
Says Hughes: "So happy to announce my return to Latin America. It is always incredible to perform for you, and I can't wait to see your smiling emotional faces again. I'm working with a great team in Latin America. It's safe to say this will be an amazing tour. Please let me know what shows you will be coming to?"
Get tickets here.
Dates:
November
4 - Toinha - Brasilia, Brazil
5 - Mr Rock - Belo Horizonte, Brazil
7 - Opiniao - Porto Alegre, Brazil
8 - Teatro Positivo - Curitiba, Brazil
10 - Sacadura - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
11 - Carioca Club - São Paulo, Brazil
13 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina
15 - Blondie - Santiago, Chile
17 - Peppers - San José, Costa Rica (On sale July 16)
18 - Circo Voador - Mexico City, Mexico
Hughes' previously announced Burn 50th Anniversary tour dates are listed below.
May
10 - Estoril, Portugal - Casino Estoril
11 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseu Porto Ageas
13 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Del Mar
14 - Avilés, Spain - Teatro Palacio Valdés
16 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
October
10 - Holmfirth - Picturedrome
12 - Southampton - The 1865
13 - Bexhill - De La Warr Pavilion
15 - Nottingham - Rock City
17 - Newcastle - Boiler Shop
20 - Glasgow - Queen Margaret Union
21 - Wolverhampton - KK’s Steel Mill
23 - Bury St Edmunds - The Apex
25 - London - The Electric Ballroom
28 - Frome - Cheese & Grain
29 - Manchester - Academy 2