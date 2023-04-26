GLENN HUGHES To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of DEEP PURPLE's Burn Album With Latin American Tour In November

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist and singer of Deep Purple, has announced November tour dates in Latin America, that begin in Brazil followed by shows in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica and concluding in Mexico.

The dates will see Glenn perform Deep Purple's legendary album, Burn, and will also include Deep Purple MKIII and MKIV songs.

Says Hughes: "So happy to announce my return to Latin America. It is always incredible to perform for you, and I can't wait to see your smiling emotional faces again. I'm working with a great team in Latin America. It's safe to say this will be an amazing tour. Please let me know what shows you will be coming to?"

Get tickets here.

Dates:

November

4 - Toinha - Brasilia, Brazil

5 - Mr Rock - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

7 - Opiniao - Porto Alegre, Brazil

8 - Teatro Positivo - Curitiba, Brazil

10 - Sacadura - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

11 - Carioca Club - São Paulo, Brazil

13 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina

15 - Blondie - Santiago, Chile

17 - Peppers - San José, Costa Rica (On sale July 16)

18 - Circo Voador - Mexico City, Mexico

Hughes' previously announced Burn 50th Anniversary tour dates are listed below.

May

10 - Estoril, Portugal - Casino Estoril

11 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseu Porto Ageas

13 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Del Mar

14 - Avilés, Spain - Teatro Palacio Valdés

16 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

October

10 - Holmfirth - Picturedrome

12 - Southampton - The 1865

13 - Bexhill - De La Warr Pavilion

15 - Nottingham - Rock City

17 - Newcastle - Boiler Shop

20 - Glasgow - Queen Margaret Union

21 - Wolverhampton - KK’s Steel Mill

23 - Bury St Edmunds - The Apex

25 - London - The Electric Ballroom

28 - Frome - Cheese & Grain

29 - Manchester - Academy 2