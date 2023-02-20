GLENN HUGHES To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of DEEP PURPLE's Burn Album With October UK Tour

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist, and singer of Deep Purple, known to millions as the ‘Voice of Rock’, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has announced Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live - Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the album Burn October 2023 UK tour.

Glenn will perform Deep Purple’s legendary rock album Burn and will also perform Deep Purple MKIII and MKIV songs.

Planet Rock will launch a 48-hour ticket pre-sale at 10 AM on Tuesday February 21 via planetrock.com.

Tickets go on general sale at 10 AM Thursday, February 23 via The Gig Cartel.

Special guest on all UK shows is Canadian rock and roll band, The Damn Truth.

Glenn’s band will feature Soren Andersen (guitar), Ash Sheehan (drums) and Bob Fridzema (keyboards).

“It was 50 years ago, in the summer of 1973, that the Burn album by Deep Purple was written at Clearwell Castle in the Forest of Dean Gloucestershire,” reminisces Glenn. “It was recorded in October in Montreux, Switzerland.”

Continues Hughes, “We all became one in this centuries old castle in the UK countryside, it felt like Deep were a new band, with David (Coverdale) and I as new members, we couldn’t wait to start working on new songs. The atmosphere was electric, in such amazing surroundings.”

“All the songs on Burn were written in the crypt/dungeon, underneath the great hall. We worked on a new song every day, and we were in the flow. Musically we would play, and work out ideas, and David and I would come up with vocal melodies that would later have lyrics. I remember it like it was yesterday.

“As you could imagine, Ritchie Blackmore was in full prankster mode, Jon had warned me, and he rigged my room one night with a speaker that was hidden, and had ghostly voices delivered to my bedside.

“The title track was the last song to be written. We came back from the pub, and went down into the crypt, and magic happened.”

Concludes Hughes, “It’s time to celebrate Burn, and I’m really looking forward to seeing you.”

Burn 50th Anniversary tour dates:

May

10 – Estoril, Portugal – Casino Estoril

11 – Porto, Portugal – Coliseu Porto Ageas

13 – Vigo, Spain – Auditorio Del Mar

14 - Avilés, Spain – Teatro Palacio Valdés

16 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

17 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

October

10 – Holmfirth – Picturedrome

12 – Southampton – The 1865

13 – Bexhill – De La Warr Pavilion

15 – Nottingham – Rock City

17 – Newcastle – Boiler Shop

20 – Glasgow – Queen Margaret Union

21 – Wolverhampton – KK’s Steel Mill

23 – Bury St Edmunds – The Apex

25 – London – The Electric Ballroom

28 – Frome – Cheese & Grain

29 – Manchester – Academy 2