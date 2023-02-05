GLENN HUGHES To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of DEEP PURPLE's Burn Album With Shows In Portugal And Spain; Details Revealed

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist / vocalist of Deep Purple, and known to millions as the Voice of Rock, is pleased to announce the first of his live 2023 solo shows in May, taking place in Portugal and Spain. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Burn album, Glenn will perform Deep Purple's legendary album as well as Deep Purple MKIII and MKIV songs.

Glenn comments: "It was 50 years ago, in the Summer of 1973, that the Burn album by Deep Purple was written at Clearwell castle in The Forrest of Dean, Gloucestershire. We all became one in this centuries old castle in the UK countryside, it felt like Deep Purple were a new band, with David (Coverdale) and I as new members, we couldn't wait to start working on new songs. The atmosphere was electric, in such amazing surroundings.

All the songs on Burn were written in the crypt/dungeon, underneath the great hall. We worked on a new song every day, and we were in the flow. Musically we would play, and work out ideas, and David and I would come up with vocal melodies that would later have lyrics. I remember it like it was yesterday. As you could imagine, Ritchie Blackmore was in full prankster mode, Jon had warned me, and he rigged my room one night with a speaker that was hidden, and had ghostly voices delivered to my bedside.

The title track was the last song to be written. We came back from the pub, and went down into the crypt, and magic happened. It's time to celebrate Burn, and I'm really looking forward to seeing you."

The tour schedule is currently as follows:

May

10 - Casino Estoril - Estoril, Portugal

11 - Coliseu Porto Ageas - Porto, Portugal

13 - Auditorio Del Mar - Vigo, Spain

14 - Teatro Palacio Valdés - Avilés, Spain

16 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

17 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

Glenn's band will feature Søren Andersen (guitar), Ash Sheehan (drums) and Bob Fridzema (keyboards).