GLENN HUGHES To Release New Solo Album In 2025

Legendary vocalist / bassist Glenn Hughes (Trapeze, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Black Country Communion, The Dead Daisies) will enter the studio in June to record the currently untitled follow-up to his 2016 solo album, Resonate.

Hughes, who is 72 years old, issued the following update via social media:

"Currently at home in Los Angeles, but the road is calling me…

Very busy year ahead, touring Europe & the United States, & more continents, announcing soon. Touring until November 25th.

It’s also time for me to record a GH solo album, to center me, & create new songs.

New music is vital for me, it is the Healer.

I will be in Copenhagen in June, recording in the studio.

It’s time for me to release new music in 2025, and play my solo material and retrospective songs of my career live.

To be present in the moment, and to stay free, is all I (we) need.

Sharing good loving vibrations with you all...

See you soon."

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes has announced that he will be performing Deep Purple only material with his "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live - Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of Burn" throughout Europe in April and May 2024.

The tour promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK-III and MK-IV incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups. Confirmed dates are as listed:

April

17 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

19 - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany

20 - Hyde Park - Osnabrück, Germany

24 - Progresia - Warsaw, Poland

25 - Club Studio - Krakow, Poland

27 - Colloseum - Košice, Slovakia

28 - Sono Music Club - Brno, Czech Republic

30 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

May

2 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

4 - Tante Ju - Dresden, Germany

5 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany

7 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Eventhall Airport - Regensburg, Germany

10 - Posthalle - Würzburg, Germany

12 - Capitol - Mannheim, Germany

13 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

15 - Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

17 - Openluchttheater - Valkenburg, Netherlands

19 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria

21 - Orion - Rome, Italy

22 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

24 - Floyd - Athens, Greece

25 - Principal Theater - Thessaloniki, Greece

27 - Joy Station - Sofia, Bulbaria

As well as Glenn Hughes on lead vocals and bass guitar, the touring band also features Søren Anderson (guitar), Bob Fridzema (keyboards) and Ash Sheehan (drums).