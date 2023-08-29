GLENN HUGHES – “You Can’t Be Having People Pay To See Somebody Lip Sync”

On a new episode of the Rock Of Nations With Dave Kinchen And Shane McEachern podcast, singer Glenn Hughes was asked about the use of backing tracks in concerts.

"I think in general, with backing tracks, I think some music is okay,” says the former Deep Purple bassist / singer. “Some bands have been doing backing tracks, not vocally, for years. I think that's sort of okay. But with the vocals, I'm not gonna go with it. You can't be having people pay to see somebody lip sync. It's just not fair. And by the way, a lot of fans are doing it that you probably don't know are, and it's just horrifying. I can't name names."

Hughes and guitar maestro Yngwie Malmsteen are on the road for a US summer tour running to September 23. Malmsteen will be performing a Greatest Hits set, Hughes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Deep Purple's Burn album.

Dates are as follows:

August

29 - Sundown At Granada - Dallas, TX *

30 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

September

1 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

2 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX

4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ

6 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

8 - Saban Theater - Beverly Hills, CA

9 - Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA

11 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

13 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

15 - Emerald Theater - Mt. Clemens, MI

19 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

23 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL

* no Yngwie Malmsteen