GLENN TIPTON Joins JUDAS PRIEST On Stage At Barcelona Rock Fest 2022; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On July 2nd, Judas Priest performed at the Barcelona Rock Fest in Barcelona, Spain. They were joined by guitarist Glenn Tipton at the end of their set for "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Tipton, who was forced to step back from intensive touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018, is featured in a recent interview with Consequence Of Sound. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: How has it been playing with Judas Priest on certain tour dates?

Tipton: "It’s fantastic. To hear the roar of the crowd, and in some places they chant 'Glenn', it makes me feel really good. It’s just a very hard thing to give up. I will find it very difficult when I finish completely. But at the moment, I’m dealing with it and enjoying it. And the crowd’s enjoying it. Also, I’ve got a foundation for Parkinson’s. Basically, I’ve done it through this specialist that I work with in London. We’ve got t-shirts and we put them on sale with the Priest posters and t-shirts. It’s sold really good. I’m not surprised, because the Priest fans are so loyal. They’re great. It’s great that we’re able to raise some money. I’m putting it into a Parkinson’s trust that deals with MRI – it’s sort of an MRI technique, a scanning technique."

Q: What’s the latest you can tell us about Judas Priest’s upcoming album?

Tipton: "We’re fortunate — or unfortunate, whichever way you want to look at it — that we’ve created a niche for ourself, and I think the fans would be disappointed if we strayed too far away from it. But we’ve always wanted to try and go down new paths. So really, it’s a bit experimental. There will be some tracks on there that people will either like or … I wouldn’t say 'hate,' but they might not be their favorite tracks. We haven’t finished it yet. We did some before the pandemic, then that put a halt to that, and then we’ve continued — and will continue — since. But it’s very strong, very good material. I think that all in all, the kids are really going to like it."

Read the complete interview here.