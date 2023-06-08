GLORYHAMMER And BEAST IN BLACK Join Forces For "Glory And The Beast" Double Headline Tour, Supported By BROTHERS OF METAL
Gloryhammer released their new album, Return To The Kingdom of Fife, on June 2. Packed with captivating storytelling, relentless energy and catchy melodies, this album is a true testament to their musical prowess. It marks a new chapter in their illustrious career and is already garnering rave reviews from fans and critics alike.
Now, they are ready to share some even more exciting news. The metal music scene is about to witness an unforgettable spectacle as two powerhouses of the genre, Gloryhammer and Beast In Black, announce their co-headline tour for 2024. Aptly named Glory And The Beast, this tour promises to be a monumental experience for metal enthusiasts worldwide. The tour will be further supported by the remarkable Brothers Of Metal.
Glory And The Beast - Double Headline Tour 2024 will kick off in January/February 2024, igniting stages across Europe with its unstoppable force. This is an opportunity for metal enthusiasts to witness two of the most exciting bands in the genre coming together for an unmissable spectacle.
Ticket sales for the Glory And The Beast - Double Headline Tour 2024 will commence on June 9 at 4 PM. Fans are advised to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment, as demand is expected to be extremely high.
Dates:
January
10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryshuset
11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
12 - Roskilde, Denmark - Epic Fest
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena
14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium
16. - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
17 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
19 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Red Stage
21 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Sports Hall Datart
23 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
24 - Krakow, Poland - Studio
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
30 - Paris, France - Olympia
February
1 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
2 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle
3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wagenhallen
4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
6 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town
Gloryhammer's Return To The Kingdom Of Fife can be ordered here.
Tracklisting::
"Incoming Transmission"
"Holy Flaming Hammer Of Unholy Cosmic Frost"
"Imperium Dundaxia"
"Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol"
"Brothers Of Crail"
"Fife Eternal"
"Sword Lord Of The Goblin Horde"
"Vorpal Laserblaster Of Pittenweem"
"Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy"
"Maleficus Geminus (Colossus Matrix 38B - Ultimate Invocation Of The Binary Thaumaturge)"
CD 2 contains the orchestral version of Return To The Kingdom Of Fife.
"Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol" video:
"Holy Flaming Hammer Of Unholy Cosmic Frost" video:
“Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy” video:
Gloryhammer is:
Sozos Michael (Angus McFife) - Vocals
Paul Templing (Ser Proletius) - Guitars
James Cartwright (The Hootsman) - Bass
Michael Barber (Zargothrax) - Keyboards
Ben Turk (Ralathor) - Drums