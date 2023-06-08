GLORYHAMMER And BEAST IN BLACK Join Forces For "Glory And The Beast" Double Headline Tour, Supported By BROTHERS OF METAL

Gloryhammer released their new album, Return To The Kingdom of Fife, on June 2. Packed with captivating storytelling, relentless energy and catchy melodies, this album is a true testament to their musical prowess. It marks a new chapter in their illustrious career and is already garnering rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Now, they are ready to share some even more exciting news. The metal music scene is about to witness an unforgettable spectacle as two powerhouses of the genre, Gloryhammer and Beast In Black, announce their co-headline tour for 2024. Aptly named Glory And The Beast, this tour promises to be a monumental experience for metal enthusiasts worldwide. The tour will be further supported by the remarkable Brothers Of Metal.

Glory And The Beast - Double Headline Tour 2024 will kick off in January/February 2024, igniting stages across Europe with its unstoppable force. This is an opportunity for metal enthusiasts to witness two of the most exciting bands in the genre coming together for an unmissable spectacle.

Ticket sales for the Glory And The Beast - Double Headline Tour 2024 will commence on June 9 at 4 PM. Fans are advised to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment, as demand is expected to be extremely high.

Dates:

January

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryshuset

11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

12 - Roskilde, Denmark - Epic Fest

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

16. - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

17 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

19 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Red Stage

21 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Sports Hall Datart

23 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

24 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

30 - Paris, France - Olympia

February

1 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

2 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wagenhallen

4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

6 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Gloryhammer's Return To The Kingdom Of Fife can be ordered here.

Tracklisting::

"Incoming Transmission"

"Holy Flaming Hammer Of Unholy Cosmic Frost"

"Imperium Dundaxia"

"Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol"

"Brothers Of Crail"

"Fife Eternal"

"Sword Lord Of The Goblin Horde"

"Vorpal Laserblaster Of Pittenweem"

"Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy"

"Maleficus Geminus (Colossus Matrix 38B - Ultimate Invocation Of The Binary Thaumaturge)"

CD 2 contains the orchestral version of Return To The Kingdom Of Fife.

"Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol" video:

"Holy Flaming Hammer Of Unholy Cosmic Frost" video:

“Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy” video:

Gloryhammer is:

Sozos Michael (Angus McFife) - Vocals

Paul Templing (Ser Proletius) - Guitars

James Cartwright (The Hootsman) - Bass

Michael Barber (Zargothrax) - Keyboards

Ben Turk (Ralathor) - Drums