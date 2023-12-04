GLORYHAMMER Debut Lyric Video For Cover Of CHEAP TRICK's "Mighty Wings"

Attention, all fans of music, cinema, literature and art. Liberators of the known universe, power metal legends Gloryhammer, return this winter from the Kingdom of Fife with a special cover-song previously heard only by few. The mighty Gloryhammer have released the new cover single, “Mighty Wings”, originally performed by Cheap Trick and featured on the Top Gun soundtrack.

The song doesn’t hold anything back - diving into nostalgic action straight away with catchy, chanting choir-backed vocals and powerful drums. As the massive power metal track proceeds with catchy keyboard melody leads, it’s backed by strong metal drumming and topped with soaring, chanting vocals. Infusing the electrified 80s pop rock of Cheap Trick's Top Gun-classic with their own brand of bombast and power, “Mighty Wings” is both a crowning memento of nostalgia and a daring glance into the future, in which anything is possible.

But that is not all - your favorite power metal warriors are currently gearing up to embark on extensive tours throughout Europe and North America - so buckle up and make sure to not miss Gloryhammer’s grandiose spectacle near you.

Gloryhammer regale us: "Mighty winged warriors! For many years now, the Top Gun OST, and in particular, Cheap Trick's standout track ‘Mighty Wings’ has been a constant in our lives - the eagle-eared amongst you shall have heard it countless times in our pre-show playlist. When recording Return to the Kingdom of Fife last winter, we decided to pay homage to the song that defined so many great moments for us by recording our own, distinctly Gloryhammer cover version. Previously only available on limited vinyl, we now invite the entire world to bask in its resplendence, as the final single to be released from RttKoF before we begin work on the forthcoming album! Talk to me, Hoots!"

Watch the lyric video for the new cover of “Mighty Wings” below:

(Photo - Fernando Bonenfant)