GLORYHAMMER - "Questlords Of Inverness, Ride To The Galactic Fortress!" Live Video

"In 2019 and 2020 a crack team of insane goblins covertly captured stage footage of our Galactic Terrortour," says symphonic power metal band GloryHammer. "Due to the lack of shows this year, Ralathor set upon a death defying mission to retrieve this footage, and thanks to his success we now present it to you as a wonderful X-mas gift!"

Enjoy "Questlords Of Inverness, Ride To The Galactic Fortress!", from GloryHammer's second album, Space 1992: Rise Of The Chaos Wizards, released in 2015 via Napalm Records.