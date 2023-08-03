GLORYHAMMER Release Lyric Video For "Sword Lord Of The Goblin Horde"

Power metal warriors, Gloryhammer, have revealed a lyric video for the track, “Sword Lord Of The Goblin Horde”, cut from the band’s new full-length, Return To The Kingdom of Fife. Upon release, the album debuted on the official US, Canadian and German Album Charts, among others, and received outstanding international reception from fans and critics alike.

“Sword Lord Of The Goblin Horde” doesn’t hold anything back - diving straight into action right away with catchy, chanting choir-backed vocals. As the massive power metal track proceeds, Gloryhammer vocalist Sozos Michael is able to truly showcase his versatility between skillful guitar parts and hard-hitting drums. Continuing the series of action-packed, cartoon-like music videos, the animated lyric video provides striking visuals to support the exciting storyline of the song.

Gloryhammer state: "Uk gruk! Yarbag uznaga glopakh! Ghash nuu'ruk KHAH-GLORIHAMMER'AZ thargas krug shara-muruk snaga yaruk hoshubûrz dûluk! Bolg dâr shara "TAZ'DAX GOTH'GUL DA URUK GRUM'GAR", ogh jukh dash khûrzum nulurzuz dâr ash mug!”

Gloryhammer released Return To The Kingdom Of Fife on June 2. The album can be ordered here.

Tracklisting::

"Incoming Transmission"

"Holy Flaming Hammer Of Unholy Cosmic Frost"

"Imperium Dundaxia"

"Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol"

"Brothers Of Crail"

"Fife Eternal"

"Sword Lord Of The Goblin Horde"

"Vorpal Laserblaster Of Pittenweem"

"Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy"

"Maleficus Geminus (Colossus Matrix 38B - Ultimate Invocation Of The Binary Thaumaturge)"

CD 2 contains the orchestral version of Return To The Kingdom Of Fife.

"Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol" video:

"Holy Flaming Hammer Of Unholy Cosmic Frost" video:

“Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy” video:

The metal music scene is about to witness an unforgettable spectacle as two powerhouses of the genre, Gloryhammer and Beast In Black, announce their co-headline tour for 2024. Aptly named Glory And The Beast, this tour promises to be a monumental experience for metal enthusiasts worldwide. The tour will be further supported by the remarkable Brothers Of Metal.

Glory And The Beast - Double Headline Tour 2024 will kick off in January/February 2024, igniting stages across Europe with its unstoppable force. This is an opportunity for metal enthusiasts to witness two of the most exciting bands in the genre coming together for an unmissable spectacle.

Ticket sales for the Glory And The Beast - Double Headline Tour 2024 are on sale now.

Dates:

January

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryshuset

11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

12 - Roskilde, Denmark - Epic Fest

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

16. - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

17 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

19 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Red Stage

21 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Sports Hall Datart

23 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

24 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

30 - Paris, France - Olympia

February

1 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

2 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wagenhallen

4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

6 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Gloryhammer is:

Sozos Michael (Angus McFife) - Vocals

Paul Templing (Ser Proletius) - Guitars

James Cartwright (The Hootsman) - Bass

Michael Barber (Zargothrax) - Keyboards

Ben Turk (Ralathor) - Drums

(Photo - Fernando Bonenfant)