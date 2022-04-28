GLORYHAMMER Release New Single And Video “Fly Away”; UK / Ireland Tour With BROTHERS OF METAL And ARION Confirmed
April 28, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Power metal warriors, Gloryhammer, have lifted the starlit sky to unveil a new digital single, “Fly Away”. The song kicks in with a captivating storyline, sparkling keys and fast-driven guitars, granting a glimpse of everything that is to explore within this interstellar powerhouse.
The band comments: "Mighty warriors of the galaxy! We are thrilled to present to you the next exciting chapter in the eternal saga of Gloryhammer, with our new song "Fly Away". Prepare to join us once more in fighting the dark forces of Zargothrax... for the eternal glory of Dundee!”
Watch the official video for “Fly Away” below, and download the single here.
Furthermore, Gloryhammer proudly announces their Fly Away Tour of the UK and Ireland, also featuring Brothers Of Metal and Arion. The band will embark on the tour in September, right after their European tour with Warkings and Elvenking this summer. Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour go on sale on May 3 at 10 AM, BST. All tour dates below.
Interdimensional Hammer Quest Tour dates:
June
4 - Wroclaw, Poland - Zaklete Rewiry (with Warkings, Elvenking)
5 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Metalfest
6 - Worgl, Austria - Komma (with Warkings, Elvenking)
7 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn (with Warkings, Elvenking)
9 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock
10 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival
11 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival
13 - Munster, Germany - Sputnikhalle (with Warkings, Elvenking)
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
18 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall (with Warkings, Elvenking)
19 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville (with Warkings, Elvenking)
21 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch (with Warkings, Elvenking)
22 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska (with Warkings, Elvenking)
23 - Natz, Italy - Alpenflair
25 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
Fly Away Tour dates:
September
1 - Manchester, England - 02 Ritz
2 - Edinburgh, Scotland - La Belle Angele
3 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage
4 - Newcastle, England - Riverside
6 - Southampton, England Engine Rooms
7 - Leeds, England - Stylus
8 - Norwich, England - Waterfront
9 - Bristol, England - SWX
10 - Wolverhampton, England - KK’s Steel Mill
11 - London, England - Electric Brixton
13 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight
14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
Lineup:
Angus McFife, Crown Prince of Fife - Vocals
Ser Proletius, Grand Master of the Deathknights of Crail - Guitars
The Hootsman, Astral Demigod of Unst - Bass
Zargothrax, Dark Emperor of Dundee - Keyboards
Ralathor, the Mysterious Submarine Commander of Cowdenbeath - Drums
(Photo - Peter Lerch and Elliot Vernon)