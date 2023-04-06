GLORYHAMMER To Release Return To The Kingdom Of Fife Album In June; Animated Video For First Single Streaming

Power metal warriors Gloryhammer are back and proudly announcing their upcoming fourth album, Return To The Kingdom Of Fife, out June 2 via Napalm Records.

Wasting no time, the band has released the epic first single, “Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy”, cut from the upcoming record. The track features a relentless blast of hyper-catchy laser-choruses that assault your ears on a non-stop voyage through space and time, and is not to be missed. A guaranteed singer-pipe ear-trumpet for all future live shows.

“Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy” is accompanied by a high quality animated music video, with which Gloryhammer exceeds all expectations. The exciting, action-packed music video - directed and animated by Alex Henderson - reveals the origin tale of the evil sorcerer Zargothrax, and shows the visual world of Gloryhammer the way it was always meant to be seen.

Gloryhammer about “Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy”: "This tale begins long in the past, 1000 years before even Angus McFife was born. A simple peasant by the name of Zargothrax lived a peaceful existence weaving baskets in a village called Auchtermuchty, until the legendary hero Dundax decided to build a new Kingdom in his lands...the Kingdom of Fife. Follow the rise of Zargothrax into a twisted sorcerer of chaos and evil, as he seeks the ultimate revenge on the Prince of Fife and all his descendants."

Watch the music video below.

In the not-so-distant Kingdom of Fife, there lies a band like no other. Gloryhammer embodies the very essence of power metal and epic fantasy, with a sound so majestic and grandiose that it could only be the work of the gods themselves. Led by the manifestation of extreme trumpet-chaos in battle-mode, Gloryhammer has been waging a never-ending fight against the forces of Zargothrax since their formation in 2010.

With their soaring hyper-melodies, multitudinous orchestra-explosions and thunderous nano-guitar riffs, they have become the undisputed champions of the power metal scene, drawing in legions of fans from across the galaxy with their epic tales of intergalactic warfare, cosmic sorcery, and heroic deeds. It has been four years since the band’s last release, but the wait is finally over for another massive onslaught of power metal greatness.

With the journey back to Fife, Return To The Kingdom Of Fife starts with trumpeting horns to lead them into battle, before jumping straight into “Holy Flaming Hammer of the Unholy Cosmic Frost”, telling the tale of reclaiming the lost Kingdom with the use of the mighty and majestic Holy Flaming Hammer. But the evil wizard has laid waste all over the Kingdom after the devastating war of Dundee, forming the nuclear wasteland of “Imperium Dundaxia”. Crossing through the diseased Kingdom, the mighty Hootsman and his warriors ride on nuclear motorbikes as the “Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol” fights goblins and controls the law of the land. The Grandmaster Proletius leads his “Brothers of Crail” to fight together and defeat the evil wizard Zargothrax. Rising to the occasion, the brave prince Angus McFife brings together warriors from across the land to fight in the name of “Fife Eternal”. Onwards on their journey, the mighty heroes must cross through the Dwarven Caverns and defeat the “Sword Lord of the Goblin Horde” to ignite the path to retrieve the legendary weapon known as the “Vorpal Laserblaster of the Pittenweem”...but our heroes are too late, for the weapon has been stolen by a great force of evil. The great journey comes to its climax as the evil sorcerer and master of nightmares, Zargothrax, wields ungodly power as the “Keeper of the Celestial Flame of Abernethy”, and the group of mighty warriors come together in one final attempt vanquish the evil double wizards from the Kingdom of Fife in “Maleficus Geminus (Colossus Matrix 38B - Ultimate Invocation of the Binary Thaumaturge)”.

This is an album for the ages - power metal shines brighter than ever on the thrilling and action-packed Return To The Kingdom Of Fife.

Gloryhammer on the album: “Hoots. We are proud to teleport you all to as-of-yet unknown mountaintops of extreme-trumpet-confoundry with this new opus. Several orchestras were maimed during the production process, which we think reflects adequately in the hyper-sonic nano-recordings we have inscribed on disc for you to peruse. Many battles await.”

Return To The Kingdom Of Fife will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Deluxe Box (2-CD Digipak, 7'' Single for "Fly Away", Cards + Dice + Flag + Collector's Card)

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 2CD Digipak

Pre-order here.

Return To The Kingdom Of Fife tracklisting::

"Incoming Transmission"

"Holy Flaming Hammer Of Unholy Cosmic Frost"

"Imperium Dundaxia"

"Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol"

"Brothers Of Crail"

"Fife Eternal"

"Sword Lord Of The Goblin Horde"

"Vorpal Laserblaster Of Pittenweem"

"Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy"

"Maleficus Geminus (Colossus Matrix 38B - Ultimate Invocation Of The Binary Thaumaturge)"

CD 2 contains the orchestral version of Return To The Kingdom Of Fife.

“Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy” video:

Gloryhammer is:

Sozos Michael (Angus McFife) - Vocals

Paul Templing (Ser Proletius) - Guitars

James Cartwright (The Hootsman) - Bass

Michael Barber (Zargothrax) - Keyboards

Ben Turk (Ralathor) - Drums

(Photo - Fernando Bonenfant)