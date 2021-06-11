GO AHEAD AND DIE Feat. MAX CAVALERA Debut Music Video For Self-Titled Single; Debut Album Out Now

Arizona's Go Ahead And Die have released their self-titled debut album via Nuclear Blast Records. Go Ahead And Die is a raw, urgent, unrelenting, thrillingly shocking, and vibrant new band. In celebration of the release, the band offers fans the music video for "G.A.A.D", which features a news broadcast from Ice T.

Max Cavalera comments, “Pissed off! Angry! Unapologetic! Raw! This album is what happens when greed and injustice take over. We must use our music as a weapon!"

Igor Amadeus states, "G.A.A.D. is the anthem to this album and to these f***ed up times. A middle finger to those in control, those that decide who lives and who dies."

Watch the video for "G.A.A.D.", directed by Jim Louvau:

Born from the mind of a creative writer and musician Igor Amadeus Cavalera of Healing Magic and extreme metal icon, and Soulfly leader Max Cavalera. Go Ahead And Die's tempos are wild, with contempt for modern social ills palpable, its riffs monstrous and captivating. They make angry, spiteful, utterly engaging, spirited extreme music for increasingly extreme times.

The self-titled debut sees Max and Igor splitting guitar and vocal duties, with utter madman style drumming from Zach Coleman of the blistering Black Curse and critically-acclaimed Khemmis. It sounds like a relic from the glory days of thrash, proto-death metal, and filthy rotten punk, the kind of band that would inspire a teenaged thrasher in 1987 to carve the G.A.A.D. logo into a school desk.

Order the new album here. Save here.

Tracklisting:

"Truckload Full Of Bodies"

"Toxic Freedom"

"I.C.E. Cage"

"Isolated/Desolated"

"Prophet's Prey"

"Punisher"

"El Cuco"

"G.A.A.D."

"Worth Less Than Piss"

"(In The) Slaughterline"

"Roadkill"

"Roadkill" lyric video:

"Toxic Freedom" video:

"Truckload Full Of Bodies" video: