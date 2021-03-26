GO AHEAD AND DIE Featuring MAX CAVALERA Discuss "Truckload Full Of Bodies" Track In New Video Trailer
March 26, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Arizona's Go Ahead And Die - featuring vocalist and guitarist Max Cavalera, joining forces with his son, singer, guitar and bass player, Igor Amadeus Cavalera as well as Zach Coleman on drums - will release their self-titled debut on June 11 via Nuclear Blast. In this new trailer, the band discuss the single, "Truckload Full Of Bodies":
The band recently released behind the scenes footage from the video for "Truckload Full Of Bodies". Watch the footage, as well as the official video, below:
Pre-order the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"Truckload Full Of Bodies"
"Toxic Freedom"
"I.C.E. Cage"
"Isolated/Desolated"
"Prophet's Prey"
"Punisher"
"El Cuco"
"G.A.A.D."
"Worth Less Than Piss"
"(In The) Slaughterline"
"Roadkill"
(Photo - Jim Louvau)