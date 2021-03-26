GO AHEAD AND DIE Featuring MAX CAVALERA Discuss "Truckload Full Of Bodies" Track In New Video Trailer

Arizona's Go Ahead And Die - featuring vocalist and guitarist Max Cavalera, joining forces with his son, singer, guitar and bass player, Igor Amadeus Cavalera as well as Zach Coleman on drums - will release their self-titled debut on June 11 via Nuclear Blast. In this new trailer, the band discuss the single, "Truckload Full Of Bodies":

The band recently released behind the scenes footage from the video for "Truckload Full Of Bodies". Watch the footage, as well as the official video, below:

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Truckload Full Of Bodies"

"Toxic Freedom"

"I.C.E. Cage"

"Isolated/Desolated"

"Prophet's Prey"

"Punisher"

"El Cuco"

"G.A.A.D."

"Worth Less Than Piss"

"(In The) Slaughterline"

"Roadkill"

(Photo - Jim Louvau)