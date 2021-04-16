GO AHEAD AND DIE Featuring MAX CAVALERA Release Animated Music Video For New Single "Toxic Freedom"

Arizona's Go Ahead And Die will release their self-titled debut album on June 11 via Nuclear Blast Records. Go Ahead And Die is a raw, urgent, unrelenting, thrillingly shocking, and vibrant new band.

Today, the band release the animated music video for the second single, "Toxic Freedom". Watch the clip, created by Costin Chioreanu, below.

Max Cavalera comments, "'Toxic Freedom' is about police corruption, police brutality, and police racism. It can be seen and felt all around the world. It is about authority killing minorities."

Igor Amadeus states, “Our leaders abuse their power while thousands are imprisoned and more are murdered every day. 'Toxic Freedom' is a protest for those that have suffered at the hands of wrongful police brutality.”

Born from the mind of a creative writer and musician Igor Amadeus Cavalera of Healing Magic and extreme metal icon, and Soulfly leader Max Cavalera. Go Ahead And Die's tempos are wild, with contempt for modern social ills palpable, its riffs monstrous and captivating. They make angry, spiteful, utterly engaging, spirited extreme music for increasingly extreme times.

The self-titled debut sees Max and Igor splitting guitar and vocal duties, with utter madman style drumming from Zach Coleman of the blistering Black Curse and critically-acclaimed Khemmis. It sounds like a relic from the glory days of thrash, proto-death metal, and filthy rotten punk, the kind of band that would inspire a teenaged thrasher in 1987 to carve the G.A.A.D. logo into a school desk.

Pre-order the new album here. Pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Truckload Full Of Bodies"

"Toxic Freedom"

"I.C.E. Cage"

"Isolated/Desolated"

"Prophet's Prey"

"Punisher"

"El Cuco"

"G.A.A.D."

"Worth Less Than Piss"

"(In The) Slaughterline"

"Roadkill"

"Truckload Full Of Bodies" video: