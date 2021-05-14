GO AHEAD AND DIE Featuring MAX CAVALERA Share "Roadkill" Lyric Video

Arizona's Go Ahead And Die will release their self-titled debut album on June 11 via Nuclear Blast Records. Go Ahead And Die is a raw, urgent, unrelenting, thrillingly shocking, and vibrant new band.

Today, the trio offer fans their third single, "Roadkill". Check out the lyric video below.

Max Cavalera comments, "'Roadkill' is about the homeless and the veterans left on the street to fight for themselves after they offered to sacrifice their lives for us. It’s a cry of desperation for homeless people who society views as roadkill."

Igor Amadeus states, "'Roadkill' is a track written for those currently living without shelter. No human should be forced out of their home, no human should have to live on the streets. Roadkill is a look into the frustrating reality of worldwide homelessness."

Born from the mind of a creative writer and musician Igor Amadeus Cavalera of Healing Magic and extreme metal icon, and Soulfly leader Max Cavalera. Go Ahead And Die's tempos are wild, with contempt for modern social ills palpable, its riffs monstrous and captivating. They make angry, spiteful, utterly engaging, spirited extreme music for increasingly extreme times.

The self-titled debut sees Max and Igor splitting guitar and vocal duties, with utter madman style drumming from Zach Coleman of the blistering Black Curse and critically-acclaimed Khemmis. It sounds like a relic from the glory days of thrash, proto-death metal, and filthy rotten punk, the kind of band that would inspire a teenaged thrasher in 1987 to carve the G.A.A.D. logo into a school desk.

Tracklisting:

"Truckload Full Of Bodies"

"Toxic Freedom"

"I.C.E. Cage"

"Isolated/Desolated"

"Prophet's Prey"

"Punisher"

"El Cuco"

"G.A.A.D."

"Worth Less Than Piss"

"(In The) Slaughterline"

"Roadkill"

"Toxic Freedom" video:

"Truckload Full Of Bodies" video: