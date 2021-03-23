GO AHEAD AND DIE Featuring MAX CAVALERA Take You Behind The Scenes Of "Truckload Full Of Bodies" Music Video
March 23, 2021, an hour ago
Arizona's Go Ahead And Die - featuring vocalist and guitarist Max Cavalera, joining forces with his son, singer, guitar and bass player, Igor Amadeus Cavalera as well as Zach Coleman on drums - have released behind the scenes footage from the video for "Truckload Full Of Bodies", from their upcoming self-titled debut, out June 11 via Nuclear Blast.
Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below:
Pre-order the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"Truckload Full Of Bodies"
"Toxic Freedom"
"I.C.E. Cage"
"Isolated/Desolated"
"Prophet's Prey"
"Punisher"
"El Cuco"
"G.A.A.D."
"Worth Less Than Piss"
"(In The) Slaughterline"
"Roadkill"
(Photo - Jim Louvau)