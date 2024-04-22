Go Behind The Scenes Of MEGADETH's Lima, Peru Concert; Video

Megadeth launched their Latin American Crush The World tour on Saturday, April 6, at Arena 1 in Lima, Peru. Professor Reggie Almeida of the Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in Spring Hill, Tennessee, has shared backstage and performance video from the show, which can be viewed below:

Megadeth surprised their Argentina fans on April 16 with a impromptu acoustic set outside Hotel Madero in Buenos Aires. Check out fan-filmed video of the band running through "Trust", "Angry Again" and "Symphony Of Destruction" below.

Megadeth VIP Package Upgrades, including a VIP Q&A and Meet & Greets with band members, are available through Megadeth.com.

Crush The World Tour 2024:

April

23 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Complejo Cuscatlan

25 - Ciudad de México, México - Arena Ciudad de México

27 - Monterrey, México - Arena Monterrey