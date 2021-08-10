GOATWHORE Added To Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Lineup, Texas Live Takeover Starts This Week

Goatwhore will return to the stage as part of the 2021 edition of Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino August 20th - 22nd. The band plays the main stage on Friday, August 20th alongside Mastodon, Obituary, Vio-Lence, and more. Find more info at vivapsycho.com.

Comments guitarist Sammy Duet, “Calling all hellrats and rivetheads! We are ecstatic to be returning to Psycho Las Vegas! Roll the dice and see what fate lies within this Satanic heavy metal overdose!”

Goatwhore’s Psycho Las Vegas appearance follows a short run of shows through Texas set to commence later this week. The five-date live takeover begins Wednesday, August 11th in San Antonio and runs through Corpus Christi, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Support will be provided by Necrofier and Frozen Soul. Additionally, the band will play a pair of Louisiana shows in September with Eyehategod in New Orleans and Lafayette respectively as well as a special show in Seattle, Washington featuring support from Heiress and DeathCave in October with more performances to be announced in the weeks to come.

“We’re very excited for these shows,” adds Duet. “We know it's been a while but expect nothing less than a full-on metal assault with our brothers and sister in Necrofier and Frozen Soul. Be there and stay metal!”

Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

August

11 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

12 - House Of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

13 - The Lost Well - Austin, TX - SOLD OUT

14 - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill - Dallas, TX

15 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

20 - Psycho Las Vegas @ Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

September

10 - Poor Boys – New Orleans, LA (with Eyehategod)

12 - Freetown Boomboom Room – Lafayette, LA (with Eyehategod)

October

29 - El Corazon – Seattle, WA

(Photo by Peter Beste)