GOATWHORE Announces US Co-Headlining Tour With INCANTATION This August

Goatwhore will continue their 2022 live takeover in August with a co-headlining tour alongside death metal pioneers, Incantation. The Vile Ascension trek will commence on August 1 in Orlando, Florida and conclude August 27 in their home city of New Orleans, Louisiana. Additional support will be provided by Bewitcher and Caveman Cult (on select dates).

Comments guitarist Sammy Duet, “Attention all hellrats, rivetheads and demoniacs! I am beyond stoked to announce that Goatwhore and Incantation will be joined in an infernal pact for a full US co-headlining tour! Also joining us in the chaos will be black thrashers, Bewitcher and the bestial horde, Caveman Cult! You don't not want to miss this show of total unholy lunacy!”

Dates:

August

1 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

2 - Masquerade (Purgatory) - Atlanta, GA

4 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

5 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

7 - Middle East - Boston, MA

8 - Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY

9 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

10 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

12 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

13 - Bluebird Theatre - Denver, CO

16 - El Corazon - Seattle. WA *

17 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR *

19 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA *

22 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM *

24 - Trees - Dallas, TX *

25 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX *

26 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX *

27 - One Eyed Jacks - New Orleans, LA *

* no Caveman Cult

Next week, Goatwhore will kick off a Western US tour supporting Brujeria. The journey will begin on April 26 and run through May 15. Additional support will be provided by Unidad Trauma.

From there, the band will play a short run of headlining shows through Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa before joining Gwar for a three-week stretch of live debauchery from May 24 through June 18. Additional support will be provided by Nekrogoblikon and The Native Howl.

(Photo - Peter Beste)