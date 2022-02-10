GOATWHORE Guitarist SAMMY DUET Demos His LTD Signature Series SD-2; Video

Founder of legendary New Orleans-based extreme metal band Goatwhore, Sammy Duet is renowned for creating speedy, tight rhythms and insanely brutal riffs. His signature guitar, the LTD SD-2, is based on Sammy’s own ESP Custom Shop model, made famous by its identifiable Random Star shape.

Features: neck-thru-body construction, bound Macassar ebony fingerboard with 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, diamond-shaped mother-of-pearl inlays, glow-in-the-dark side markers, Floyd Rose 1000 SE double-locking tremolo with stainless steel screws, Seymour Duncan Blackout active pickup.

Watch the video from ESP Guitars below, and get more information here.

In another video, shred master JongHa Jeong of South Korean-based death metal band Fecundation does a live performance demo of the LTD Sammy Duet Signature Series SD-2.