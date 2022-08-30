GOATWHORE Launch Visualizer Video For New Single "Death From Above"

Blackened death thrash practitioners, Goatwhore, are pleased to unleash "Death From Above", the fiery new single off their long-awaited new full-length, Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven, set for release on October 7 via Metal Blade Records.

Marching into their twenty-fifth year as master architects of the most ruthless extreme metal, with Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven Goatwhore spews forth forty-seven decimating minutes of the band's trademark brew of death, black, thrash, and classic metal delivered with breathless intensity and an unapologetic bloodlust.

The title of the record - like all of the band's releases - is both deep and direct. Notes vocalist Louis B. Falgoust II, "It's a mixture of esoteric ideas and biblical scripts; the rise and fall of the self and how the abyss can be a turning point for some and a passageway to oblivion for others." Lyrically, Falgoust draws from a wide-ranging assortment of inspirations. Latest album teaser, "Death From Above," is loosely based on the "Nachthexen," or Night Witches, a group of female Soviet aviators in a bomber division deployed in 1942, a period during which women were in fact barred from combat.

Offers guitarist/vocalist Sammy Duet, "It's an atomic blast of old school blackened death thrash for your asses. Beware the Night Witches…"

View Goatwhore's "Death From Above" visualizer below:

Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven was produced by Jarrett Pritchard (Exhumed, 1349), who handled the band's Vengeful Ascension full-length, and tracked primarily at Studio In The Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana under pandemic restrictions. Additionally, the band recruited acclaimed producer Kurt Ballou (Converge, High On Fire, Gatecreeper, Code Orange) to mix the record with final mastering duties handled by Grammy-award winning engineer Ted Jensen (Ghost, Gojira, Cult Of Luna). The record is tied together by the striking artwork of longtime collaborator Jordan Barlow who's cryptic use of sigils holds deeper meaning to the record's entirety.

Unquestionably their fiercest, most accomplished album to date in sound, concept, and execution, the twelve-track Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven stands among the most volatile and plainly dangerous records to come out of 2022. Featuring ferocious beasts like the maniacally thrashing "Born Of Satan's Flesh," the oldschool, crossover flavored "Death From Above'' with its guttural chorus, and a towering title track that's as haunting as it is heavy, the band - Duet, Falgoust, drummer Zack Simmons, and bassist Robert "TA" Coleman (his first recorded output with the band) - covers a wealth of sonic terrain while preserving their signature, nefarious Goatwhore aura. With an overall tone described by Duet as "dark and evil" with a perpetual sentiment of "impending dread," the record allows little light to cling to.

Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven will be released on CD, digitally, and LP in the following color variants:

- Smoke vinyl (US exclusive - clear w/ black smoke)

- Bloodshot vinyl (US exclusive - clear w/ red swirl)

- 180g Black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- Silver/Black Marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- Blood Red/Black Marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- White/Black Marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

Pre-order here.

Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven tracklisting:

"Invocation 3"

"Born Of Satan's Flesh"

"The Bestowal Of Abomination"

"Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven"

"Death From Above"

"Ruinous Liturgy"

"Victory Is The Lightning Of Destruction"

"Voracious Blood Fixation"

"The Devil's Warlords"

"Weight Of A Soulless Heart"

"Nihil"

"And I Was Delivered From The Wound Of Perdition"

"Born Of Satan's Flesh" video:

Goatwhore lineup:

Louis B. Falgoust II - vocals

Sammy Duet - guitars, vocals

Zack Simmons - drums

Robert "TA" Coleman - bass

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)