GOATWHORE Unveils Music Video For "Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven"

Blackened death thrash practitioners, Goatwhore, released their new full-length, Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven, last Friday via Metal Blade Records. In celebration of its release, today the band is pleased to unveil their new video for the record's title track.

Trooping into their twenty-fifth year as conjurors of the most ruthless extreme metal, with Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven Goatwhore spews forth forty-seven decimating minutes of the band's trademark brew of death, black, thrash, and classic metal delivered with breathless intensity and an unapologetic bloodlust.

With the band's multifaceted title track, vocalist Louis B. Falgoust II ventured into an idea of emotional despondency within older texts and writings, feeling like several of these writings missed an element of human nature/emotion. "The basic laws and rules guided by simple aspects of good and evil and the emotional/mental journey in which people would have to traverse them. Life is simple, but very complex when coming to the relationships of numerous people together and their paths crossing. The idea was spawned from delving into my own idea behind the relationship of Judas and Jesus, reading various writings on the topic, from the basic ones we all have heard to the forbidden concepts like the Gospels Of Judas. It's also about the idea of doing something you may think is positive or beneficial, but it only ends up putting you in a more negative foundation, and this abstraction can send a person into a very dark place. Life around you begins to crumble and the thoughts become more askew. The title is more of a metaphor embracing this idea."

View Goatwhore's video for "Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven", directed by David Brodsky:

Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven was produced by Jarrett Pritchard (Exhumed, 1349), who handled the band's Vengeful Ascension full-length, and tracked primarily at Studio In The Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana under pandemic restrictions. Additionally, the band recruited acclaimed producer Kurt Ballou (Converge, High On Fire, Gatecreeper, Code Orange) to mix the record with final mastering duties handled by Grammy-award winning engineer Ted Jensen (Ghost, Gojira, Cult Of Luna). The record is tied together by the striking artwork of longtime collaborator Jordan Barlow who's cryptic use of sigils holds deeper meaning to the record's entirety.

Unquestionably their fiercest, most accomplished album to date in sound, concept, and execution, the twelve-track Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven stands among the most volatile and plainly dangerous records to come out of 2022. Featuring ferocious beasts like the maniacally thrashing "Born Of Satan's Flesh," the oldschool, crossover flavored "Death From Above'' with its guttural chorus, and a towering title track that's as haunting as it is heavy, the band - Duet, Falgoust, drummer Zack Simmons, and bassist Robert "TA" Coleman (his first recorded output with the band) - covers a wealth of sonic terrain while preserving their signature, nefarious Goatwhore aura. With an overall tone described by Duet as "dark and evil" with a perpetual sentiment of "impending dread," the record allows little light to cling to.

Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven tracklisting:

"Invocation 3"

"Born Of Satan's Flesh"

"The Bestowal Of Abomination"

"Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven"

"Death From Above"

"Ruinous Liturgy"

"Victory Is The Lightning Of Destruction"

"Voracious Blood Fixation"

"The Devil's Warlords"

"Weight Of A Soulless Heart"

"Nihil"

"And I Was Delivered From The Wound Of Perdition"

"Death From Above" visualizer:

"Born Of Satan's Flesh" video:

Goatwhore lineup:

Louis B. Falgoust II - vocals

Sammy Duet - guitars, vocals

Zack Simmons - drums

Robert "TA" Coleman - bass

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)