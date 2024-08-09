GOD DETHRONED Release "The Judas Paradox" Single And Music Video

Dutch black/death metal icons, God Dethroned, have released the new single, "The Judas Paradox", the title track of their new album, out September 6 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Frontman Henri "The Serpent King" Sattler: "The title track of the album. The song talks about Judas Iscariot, who speaks about the events surrounding the betrayal of Jesus Christ from his point of view. It's a topic that holds the world in its grip since the story became public knowledge. Musically it's the most atmospheric and melody driven song on the album."

Stream the track here, and watch the music video below:

Eleven songs strong, The Judas Paradox was produced by the band themselves, with mixing being handled by their very own singer/guitarist Henri. Tony Lindgren took over mastering duties at Fascination Street Studios, rounding off the grandly sinister sound of The Judas Paradox.

The Judas Paradox will be available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak

- jewelcase-CD

- coloured 1-LP ("blasphemous purity," "divine heresy," & "hailing death")

- flexible bundle (choose from t-shirt, CD-digipak, vinyl & cassette)

- digital

Pre-order here.

The Judas Paradox tracklisting:

"The Judas Paradox"

"Rat Kingdom"

"The Hanged Man"

"Black Heart"

"Asmodeus"

"Kashmir Princess"

"Hubris Anorexia"

"The Eye Of Providence"

"Hailing Death"

"Broken Bloodlines"

"War Machine"

"Rat Kingdom" video:

"Asmodeus" video:

God Dethroned are:

Henri Sattler - vocals, guitars

Jeroen Pomper - vocals, bass

Dave Meester - guitars

Frank Skillpero - drums

(Photo - Chantik Photography)