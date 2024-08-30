GOD DETHRONED Share Lyric Video For New Song "The Hanged Man"

Dutch black/death metal icons, God Dethroned, have released a lyric video for "The Hanged Man", from the upcoming album, The Judas Paradox, out September 6 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Frontman Henri "The Serpent King" Sattler: "An extremely catchy song which lyrics are based on the tarot card 'The Hanged Man'. The reason I decided to use tarot cards as a basis to write lyrics is because I like tarot cards and their meanings and it gave me the opportunity to write a different type of lyrics that I hadn’t used before. The Hanged Man tarot card is about sacrifice. Musically it's a groovy death metal banger with a middle part that shows Dave Meester's skills as a virtuoso on lead guitar. Especially in this song you get the feeling that the death metal version of Dave Murray is present in his utmost glory.

Eleven songs strong, The Judas Paradox was produced by the band themselves, with mixing being handled by their very own singer/guitarist Henri. Tony Lindgren took over mastering duties at Fascination Street Studios, rounding off the grandly sinister sound of The Judas Paradox.

The Judas Paradox will be available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak

- jewelcase-CD

- coloured 1-LP ("blasphemous purity," "divine heresy," & "hailing death")

- flexible bundle (choose from t-shirt, CD-digipak, vinyl & cassette)

- digital

The Judas Paradox tracklisting:

"The Judas Paradox"

"Rat Kingdom"

"The Hanged Man"

"Black Heart"

"Asmodeus"

"Kashmir Princess"

"Hubris Anorexia"

"The Eye Of Providence"

"Hailing Death"

"Broken Bloodlines"

"War Machine"

"The Judas Paradox" video:

"Rat Kingdom" video:

"Asmodeus" video:

God Dethroned are:

Henri Sattler - vocals, guitars

Jeroen Pomper - vocals, bass

Dave Meester - guitars

Frank Skillpero - drums

(Photo - Chantik Photography)