GOD FORBID - Determination 20th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue To Be Released On Record Store Day

In conjunction with Record Store Day, M-Theory Audio will offer the first-ever vinyl release of Determination, the breakthrough sophomore album by the groundbreaking New Jersey, New Wave of American Heavy Metal quintet God Forbid. The 20th Anniversary reissue will be available on blue/white haze-colored vinyl and feature an expanded layout with rare photos and new liner notes by guitarist Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves). In addition, the LP will include a bonus track, “Mind Eraser”, a song that originally appeared on the group’s 1998 debut EP Out Of Misery and was re-recorded in the Determination session but originally left off the album.

Determination marked God Forbid’s first recording for Century Media Records. Co-produced by Zeuss (Hatebreed, All That Remains) and Eric Rachel (The Black Dahlia Murder, Municipal Waste), the album built on the potential showcased on Out Of Misery and the band’s 1999 full-length debut Reject The Sickness and established the group as a major player within the nascent NWOAHM movement of the early 2000s.

Determination also established God Forbid as road dogs who could play alongside anyone, as the album’s touring cycle saw the group support Cradle Of Filth, Avenged Sevenfold, Hatebreed, Nile, Opeth, Nevermore, Converge, Gwar, King Diamond, Arch Enemy, Unearth, Goatwhore, Napalm Death and Chimaira. In subsequent years, the band would perform alongside legends such as Slayer, Anthrax and Ozzy Osbourne, as well as participate in 2003’s iconic Headbangers Ball tour with Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage and Shadows Fall.

Tracklisting:

"Dawn Of The Millenia"

"Nothing"

"Broken Promise"

"Divide My Destiny"

"Network"

"Wicked"

"Determination Part 1"

"Determination Part 2"

"Go Your Own Way"

"God's Last Gift"

"A Reflection Of The Past"

"Dead Words On Deaf Ears"

"Mind Eraser" (bonus track)

M-Theory Audio is proud to commemorate the platinum anniversary of Determination on Record Store Day - July 17th 2021. For more information, visit this location.