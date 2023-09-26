GOD FORBID – IV: Constitution Of Treason To Receive Deluxe Reissue Treatment

Seminal New Wave of American Heavy Metal act God Forbid have announced a vinyl reissue of their 2005 groundbreaking conceptual album IV: Constitution of Treason on October 20.

Anticipated and requested by fans, M-Theory Audio will issue proper vinyl release of this landmark and critically praised album. Housed in a gatefold jacket this 2LP set is further expanded with a 4-panel insert with liner notes from singer Byron Davis and personal pics, flyers, etc. reworked by original designer and A+R man Tom Bejgrowicz (Misfits, Beastie Boys, Bad Brains), plus the bonus track, “We Are No More.”

While the album is available from retailers worldwide October 20, preorders are available now here.

IV: Constitution Of Treason comes available as the retail 700 copy run on Ashes of Liberty splatter, or the mail-order/band direct variant format in a limited 300 copies on Dead, White and Blue colored vinyl.

"We are very proud to announce the release of God Forbid's IV: Constitution Of Treason on vinyl. Although there was a small picture disc pressing released almost 20 years ago, the fan's demand for vinyl is so much more passionate now,” states guitarist Doc Coyle. “Many consider Constitution the best God Forbid album, and I couldn't be happier to give everyone a chance to re-experience this classic album in the best way possible."

The concept behind the IV: Constitution of Treason album told the story of a futuristic society that destroys itself, reforms many years later, and eventually destroys itself again in the same way as originally. Produced by Jason Suecof (Trivium, All That Remains, Death Angel), Eric Rachel (Black Dahlia Murder, Municipal Waste, Symphony X), and guitarists Doc and Dallas Coyle the album was a significant undertaking.

The statement was further visualized by the wraparound artwork of Travis Smith (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Overkill, Nevermore). God Forbid’s fourth full-length was the first to chart on the Billboard 200, and the band toured relentlessly in Europe and the US in support of this album with bands such as The Haunted, God Dethroned, Meshuggah, Mnemic, Full Blown Chaos, and more.

While God Forbid disbanded in 2013, a recent slate of reissues in recent years of Determination and Gone Forever prompted renewed interest in the band, as well as guitarist Doc Coyle’s success in Bad Wolves, leading to an invitation to reform for the Blue Ridge Festival, in addition to some headliners in the northeast. Next month God Forbid will go on a special run of shows in support of former labelmates Lacuna Coil, as well as their participation on the Headbangers Boat alongside names like Lamb of God, Mastodon, Testament, Shadows Fall, Hatebreed, GWAR and more.

Dates:

October

26 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

28 – Destin, FL – Club LA

29 – St. Petersburg, FL – Janus Live

31-Nov 4 – Headbangers Boat