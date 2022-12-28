GOD FORBID Perform First Concert In Nine Years; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

God Forbid, who called it a day in August 2013 following guitarist/vocalist Doc Coyle's departure from the band, announced earlier this year that they would be reuniting. The band performed their first show in nine years on September 10 at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

God Forbid have shared the video below from the festival, featuring their performance of "Chains Of Humanity", from the IV:Constitution Of Treason album, released in 2004.

Says the band: "We wanted to make sure we captured this moment for everyone who couldn't be there. The full concert will be released next year."

The band lineup for the show included Doc Coyle (guitar), Byron Davis (vocals), Corey Pierce (drums) and John "Beeker" Outcalt (bass), along with former As I Lay Dying guitarist, Nick Hipa.

God Forbid have two more reunion shows lined up, on January 6 at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ, and January 7 at Worcester Palladium in Worcester, MA.