GOD FORBID Reissue Campaign Continues With 2LP Colored Vinyl Of Earthsblood

M-Theory Audio has announced the fourth reissue collaboration from seminal New Wave of American Heavy Metal group God Forbid. January 26, 2024 marks the release of the oft-inquired rerelease of Earthsblood, the group’s 2009 Century Media record.

This marks the first time that Earthsblood will be on vinyl and we’re excited to present the album as a 2LP specially colored ‘terrae sanguinem’ edition, limited to only 600 copies. Like the other reissues this one too will include an expanded layout with added photos re-designed by original A+R man and graphic designer Tom Bejgrowicz (Misfits, Beastie Boys, Bad Brains) along with personal liner notes this time from drummer Corey Pierce. In addition, two bonus tracks “Stockholm Syndrome” and “Static Signal” have been added for over 60 minutes of music. Preorder options are available here.

"I couldn't be more excited to announce the release of God Forbid's last album released on Century Media, Earthsblood. This is also the final album featuring the classic lineup with guitarist and backing vocalist, Dallas Coyle, and the first time we worked with the incredibly talented graphic designer, Gustavo Sazes,” states guitarist Doc Coyle. “Earthsblood has never been available on vinyl, so this is a monumental opportunity for fans. I feel like this is God Forbid’s most underrated album. It is the most progressive and adventurous album the band ever made, and being able to experience it in this format will give it a new life."

Earthsblood was produced by Eric Rachel (Every Time I Die, Black Dahlia Murder, Municipal Waste) and Christian Olde-Wolbers (bassist for Fear Factory, Cypress Hill and Vio-lence), along with a mix by Jens Bogren (At The Gates, Opeth, Amon Amarth). It includes guest appearances from Symphony’X’s guitarist Michael Romeo and keyboardist Michael Pinella. And as Doc pointed out, the album features the artwork of Gustavo Sazes (Arch Enemy, Cynic, Exodus).



God Forbid supported this album touring with Lamb of God across the US and Canada, as well as being part of the Rockstar Mayhem Festival tour with Slayer, Marilyn Manson, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Cannibal Corpse, and All that Remains.

While God Forbid disbanded in 2013 a recent slate of reissues in recent years including Determination, Gone Forever and recently IV: Constitution of Treason prompted renewed interest in the band, as well as guitarist Doc Coyle’s success in Bad Wolves, leading to an invitation to reform for the Blue Ridge Festival, in addition to some headliners in the northeast.

Just last month God Forbid performed a special run of shows in support of former labelmates Lacuna Coil, as well as part of the Headbangers Boat lineup alongside the likes of Lamb of God, Mastodon, Testament, Shadows Fall, Hatebreed, GWAR and more.